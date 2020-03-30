What Is Macmahon Holdings's (ASX:MAH) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Macmahon Holdings (ASX:MAH) shares are down a considerable 41% in the last month. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 27% over that longer period.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Macmahon Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Macmahon Holdings has a P/E ratio of 6.75. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (7.2) for companies in the metals and mining industry is roughly the same as Macmahon Holdings's P/E.

ASX:MAH Price Estimation Relative to Market March 30th 2020

Its P/E ratio suggests that Macmahon Holdings shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Macmahon Holdings actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that Macmahon Holdings grew EPS by 11% in the last year.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Macmahon Holdings's P/E?

Macmahon Holdings has net cash of AU$97m. This is fairly high at 28% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Macmahon Holdings's P/E Ratio

Macmahon Holdings's P/E is 6.7 which is below average (12.6) in the AU market. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. Since analysts are predicting growth will continue, one might expect to see a higher P/E so it may be worth looking closer What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Macmahon Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 11.5 back then to 6.7 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.

