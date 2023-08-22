Macmahon Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Macmahon Holdings (ASX:MAH) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: AU$1.91b (up 13% from FY 2022).

Net income: AU$57.7m (up 111% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 3.0% (up from 1.6% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: AU$0.028 (up from AU$0.013 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Macmahon Holdings EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 8.7%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 4.1% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Metals and Mining industry in Australia are expected to grow by 1.6%.

Performance of the Australian Metals and Mining industry.

The company's shares are up 3.2% from a week ago.

Valuation

Our analysis of these results suggests Macmahon Holdings may be undervalued based on 6 important criteria we look at. Discover what analysts are forecasting and how the current share price shapes up by clicking here.

