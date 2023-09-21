MacLeod Park to have three 20-by-8-feet SeaCans for storage purposes

In a recent council meeting, the Cannington Historical Society and Cannington Haunted Attraction successfully obtained approval to install three 20-foot-long and eight-foot-wide SeaCans at MacLeod Park for storage purposes.

This decision followed extensive discussions, amendments and considerations regarding the SeaCans' details and exterior esthetics.

During the council meeting held on Aug. 14, Ward 4 Coun. Cria Pettingill expressed concerns about the quantity, placement, size and exterior appearance of the SeaCans. As a result, Pettingill requested a deferral of the decision until the council received more detailed information about the SeaCans.

Ward 2 Coun. Claire Doble shared similar concerns and emphasized the importance of having "esthetically pleasing" exteriors for the SeaCans.

“I think it seems fair that we request some investment from the user group to add some charm and esthetic pleasing properties to these storage units, so they add interest and something positive to the park and the users and the municipality, rather than just storage for the user groups,” Doble said.

In response to the council's request for improved exterior esthetics, staff engaged in discussions with both the Cannington Historical Society and the Cannington Haunted Attraction. While both organizations appreciated the council's desire to enhance the SeaCans' exterior facade, they expressed limitations in terms of funding and resources required for artistic murals.

However, both organizations acknowledged the council's concerns about the SeaCans' appearance and the potential for unwanted tagging. In response to these concerns, they committed to painting the SeaCans with a single-tone colour to maintain a clean and visually appealing look while also making it more convenient to cover any unwanted tagging in the future.

The SeaCans will be strategically incorporated behind the existing berm and brush to minimize sightlines, ensuring that they blend into the park's natural landscape.

Notably, all materials and labour costs for site preparation and access will be the responsibility of the Cannington Historical Society, with no financial impact on the township.

Ojasvini Parashar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brock Citizen