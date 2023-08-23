MacLean on squad building, Celtic, and Mitov's performances
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean has been talking to the media before his side's trip to Celtic on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
MacLean says that the squad is "starting to get to where he wants it to be" after the loan signing of left-back Luke Robinson, and also revealed that midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke is close to signing on loan from Newcastle United.
The Saints manager is anticipating a "very difficult" game against Celtic, despite their recent defeat to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup.
MacLean believes that Kilmarnock's performance can be used as a blueprint, but stressed that playing on astroturf is a "totally different game".
Spoke positively about Dimitar Mitov's performances at the start of this season after the goalkeeper's call-up to the Bulgarian national side, and that it shows potential new signings from England that they can "come up here, showcase yourself and look to kick on in your career".
James Brown and Cammy MacPherson have both trained this week, while Nicky Clark and Ali Crawford are back running after long lay-offs.