Macklin Celebrini named top midseason prospect in 2024 NHL draft. Who has best lottery odds?

The San Jose Sharks' 12-game losing streak is over after a victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

But they still hold the last place in the NHL standings and the best odds to win the 2024 NHL draft lottery.

They are three points behind the Chicago Blackhawks, who won last year's lottery and are dealing with major injuries, including to 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard (fractured jaw). The Anaheim Ducks, who landed the No. 2 pick in last year's draft lottery, announced this week that forward Trevor Zegras (broken ankle) and defenseman Pavel Mintyuk (separated shoulder) are out at least six weeks.

The slumping Ottawa Senators and the banged-up Columbus Blue Jackets round out the bottom five.

NHL Central Scouting named Boston University center Macklin Celebrini on Friday as the top North American prospect in its midseason rankings.

Teams can move up a maximum of 10 spots in the lottery so only the bottom 11 teams have a chance to gain the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft.

Which NHL teams have the best draft lottery odds (this file will be updated during the season)?

Odds in parentheses. Standings as of Jan. 11.

San Jose Sharks (25.5%): 42 GP, 10-29-3, 23, .274

Chicago Blackhawks (13.5%): 42 GP, 12-28-2, 26, .310

Anaheim Ducks (11.5%): 41 GP, 14-26-1, 29, .354

Ottawa Senators (9.5%): 37 GP, 14-23-0, 28, .378

Columbus Blue Jackets (8.5%) : 42 GP, 13-20-9, 35, .417

Minnesota Wild (7.5%): 40 GP, 17-19-4, 38, .475

Buffalo Sabres (6.5%): 42 GP, 18-20-4, 40, .476

Montreal Canadiens (6%): 41 GP, 17-18-6, 40, .488

Calgary Flames (5%): 42 GP, 19-18-5, 43, .512

Arizona Coyotes (3.5%): 40 GP, 20-18-2, 42, .525

St. Louis Blues (3%): 40 GP, 21-18-1, 43, .538

Who is Macklin Celibrini?

The 6-0, 190 center is the top scorer for Boston University as a 17-year-old freshman and ranks second in the NCAA in points per game with 27 points in 16 games. He was Canada's leading scorer at the recent world junior championship with eight points in five games.

Central Scouting says Celibrini plays a complete game and is a strong skater with a fluid stride and top-end NHL speed.

“Macklin plays at a level all his own and it's truly impressive to see how he thrives in every environment he competes in," said Dan Marr, vice president of NHL Central Scouting.

Who are the top prospects in the 2024 NHL draft?

Behind Celebrini, the remaining top five North American skaters are:

Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov

Medicine Hat center Cayden Lindstrom

University of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium

Tri-City (USHL) left wing Trevor Connelly

The top three international skaters are Finnish center Konsta Helenius and two Russians, 6-7 defenseman Anton Silayev and right wing Ivan Demidov.

How does the draft lottery work?

There are two drawings, first for a chance at the top pick and then for a chance at the second pick. The last-place team can draft no lower than third overall. Beginning with the 2022 lottery, a team cannot win more than twice in a five-year period. There are 14 ping pong balls in the machine and each team is assigned a series of four numbers. The lower a team is in the standings, the more series of numbers it gets. If a team's numbers are chosen, it wins the lottery. If a team in the 12 to 16 range wins, the last-place team retains the No. 1 overall pick.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL draft 2024 lottery tracker: Which team has best odds?