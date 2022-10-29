Macklemore Opens Up About Relapse on New Single 'Faithful' ft. NLE Choppa: 'A Personal Song for Me'

Macklemore is reflecting on his journey with addiction.

The Grammy-winning MC, 39, released his latest single, "Faithful," on Friday, giving listeners a glimpse into his past struggles with addiction and remembering the friends he lost early on. The song, featuring NLE Choppa, was written after Macklemore says he was faced with a "familiar darkness I naïvely thought I had escaped" two years ago.

"It's a personal song for me, reflecting on my struggles with addiction," he shared in a release. "As long as I can remember, I've wanted to be clean, and yet the disease I have is always present, it always follows me. The record explores the presence of addiction in every facet of my life, and how pervasive and insidious it can be."

The song's first verse starts with Macklemore reflecting on friendships that ended early, including one with "Malcolm" — seemingly in reference to his friend Mac Miller, who died of an accidental overdose in September 2018. He goes on to touch on popping pills, facing his inner thoughts, and the need for "AA," in the track. NLE treats his verse like a letter to a friend, as he raps about considering your actions before touching a loaded gun, and the importance of being there for your daughters. Macklemore has three kids with his wife Tricia Davis: Sloane, 7, and Colette, 4, and their baby son Hugo, whom they welcomed last year.

RELATED: Macklemore Talks Music, Giving Back and the 'Juggling Act' of Fatherhood: 'I Just Do My Best Each Day'

"He brought the song into his world, writing from the perspective of a supportive friend and showing up in a desperate time," Macklemore shared. "I thought the song would push him out of his comfort zone, but honestly he sounded right at home in the pocket and brought a whole new concept to the record. It's been refreshing spending some time with him. I'm hella impressed not only by his pen, but his perspective on life and quest for spiritual growth."

Macklemore New Single Faithful

Jake Magraw NLE Choppa and Macklemore

Story continues

RELATED: Macklemore Opens Up About 'Painful' Relapse During COVID & Why He's Candid with His Kids About Addiction

The musician previously opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about his relapse during the pandemic, which came 12 years after he first started his recovery journey in 2008, when his father helped get him into treatment after drug and alcohol abuse.

"It was really painful for myself and for the people who loved me. I stopped doing the work," he told PEOPLE of his 2020 relapse. "When I have to be still and exist within my own head, that's where my disease lives… [But] I'm like, 'You know what? I don't need to pretend like I'm some perfect dude in recovery.' I am not at all, and there's no shame."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Macklemore is also proud of how he's been open about his journey, especially with his kids. As he revealed, his elder daughter has known about his road to recovery since she was 3 or 4 years old. "Why would I hide it? It is who I am," he said. "In terms of Daddy's sober meetings that he needs to go to, she's well aware and has been for quite some time."

Macklemore's next studio album, BEN, is set to arrive on March 3, following the release of singles "Chant" with Tones and I and "Manic" with Windser.