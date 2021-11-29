Macklem says central bank must do more to help Indigenous Peoples in Canada

OTTAWA — The governor of the Bank of Canada says the central bank must do more to create meaningful economic opportunities for Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

Tiff Macklem points to labour markets and access to capital as being among the economic issues facing Indigenous people.

He says the Bank of Canada is mandated to promote the economic and financial welfare of everyone in Canada, meaning the central bank can play a key role in fostering economic reconciliation with Indigenous people.

In brief remarks to a virtual event on Indigenous economies, Macklem says the central bank plans to work with Indigenous groups to set out what the Bank of Canada can do to help.

He says the bank will look to existing and new partners to guide the central bank toward a common understanding of what its role should be going forward.

The event today is part of work the central bank has undertaken alongside central banks in New Zealand and Australia and Indigenous groups to discuss and raise awareness of Indigenous economic and financial issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press