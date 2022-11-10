Macklem to deliver speech on evolution of labour markets in Toronto

OTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem will deliver a speech at Toronto Metropolitan University today.

The central bank's governor will discuss the evolution of Canadian labour markets before the Public Policy Forum and take questions from journalists.

Last month, the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate for the sixth consecutive time this year in response to decades-high inflation.

The central bank has signalled that interest rates will have to rise further, though the end of the rate-hiking cycle appears to be near.

Inflation in Canada has slowed in recent months, with the annual inflation rate falling to 6.9 per cent in September, though grocery prices continue to rise rapidly.

Statistics Canada will provide its October inflation reading on Wednesday in its latest consumer price index report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.

