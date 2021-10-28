MacKinnon Restaurants gifts $11,000 to SMHF Capital Campaign

Thanks to a successful McHappy Day event, MacKinnon Restaurants, otherwise known as your local MacDonalds, presented the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation with a cheque for $11,000 to complete their $50,000 pledge.

The original pledge was made in April 2017.

While presenting the funds, Rory MacKinnon, owner and operator of MacDonald in Alliston and Angus, announced a pledge of an additional $50,000.

The funds will go toward the Foundation’s Because of you, we can, Capital Campaign supporting the redevelopment of the hospital, and add critical equipment, and technology needs.

“As a local business owner in our community, it is imperative to my family and our staff that we support our hospital,” Mr. MacKinnon said. “Stevenson is there for us when we need care the most, and we are overjoyed to be part of ensuring that our physicians, nurses, and hospital staff have all the tools they need to take care of our community, employees, and their families.”

MacKinnon Restaurants has supported Stevenson Memorial Hospital since 2006 and has helped contribute to the purchase of equipment for the hospital’s operating room, CT Scanner, Pandemic Response Fund, and to events such as the Hospital Gala, and Radiothon.

“We are thrilled that MacKinnon Restaurants has renewed their commitment to the Campaign,” said Mary Thomas, CEO of the Foundation. “It is the generous support from local businesses and community members such as Rory that we can achieve our $43 million goal that will transform Stevenson and health care in our community.”

The Because of you, we can Campaign is the largest campaign in the Foundation’s history.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times