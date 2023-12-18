MacKinnon, Demko, Dobson named NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon, Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko and New York Islanders defenceman Noah Dobson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

MacKinnon extended his league-best active point streak to 15 games with three goals and four assists in four contests.

MacKinnon, who has eight goals and 19 assists over his scoring streak, reached the 800 career point plateau with two assists in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Wednesday.

He capped the week with two goals and two assists in a 6-2 win over the visiting San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

Demko turned aside 89 of the 93 shots he faced, going 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .957 save percentage and one shutout as the Canucks extended their point streak to six games dating to Dec. 7.

He posted his sixth career shutout with 36 saves in a 4-0 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Dobson led the league with eight assists and had a plus-7 rating over four games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2023.

The Canadian Press