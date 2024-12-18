Mackey scores 32, Houston Christian downs UL Monroe 74-68

MONROE, La. (AP) — Julian Mackey's 32 points led Houston Christian over UL Monroe 74-68 on Tuesday night.

Mackey also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Huskies (4-7). Elijah Brooks scored 12 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line. Bryson Dawkins went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Jalen Bolden finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for the Warhawks (4-9). Tyreese Watson added 17 points, six rebounds and two steals for UL Monroe. Coltie Young finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

