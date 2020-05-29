Mackenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada cancels its 2020 season

As men’s and women’s pro tours in the U.S. and abroad adjust their operations to try and salvage their seasons in the wake of the coronavirus, one has been forced to cancel all play for the year.

Officials with the Mackenzie Tour—PGA Tour Canada announced on Friday that the remainder of their 2020 schedule, which included a record 13 events, has been scrubbed. The tour’s executive director, Scott Pritchard, stated that various governmental restrictions in place at the national and provincial in Canada make a resumption of play too difficult logistically to pull off.

“With growing uncertainty surrounding the border and the 14-day quarantine regulations, among other factors, we’ve weighed all of our options and concluded that it is not feasible to play this summer,” Pritchard said in a statement. “With the safety of the communities we play in mind, as well as the well-being of our players, sponsors, tournament-organizing committees, volunteers and golf course staff, we came to the realization that this is the best decision for everyone involved.”

The status of current Mackenzie Tour members for the 2021 season will be based on their Order of Merit results from 2019, with the top 60 players being exempt. Players who earned status at three previously completed 2020 Qualifying Tournaments will keep that status for 2021. Entrants who were competing in the four remaining Qualifying Tournaments that hadn’t been played will be guaranteed spots at a 2021 qualifying site.

Pritchard lamented the decision, noting the tour was coming into 2020 with “a lot of momentum.” But he noted the importance of making a decision in order for players to adjust their own schedules accordingly.

“Understanding the complexities that this pandemic has caused, we knew it wasn’t fair to leave our members in positions that might prevent them from pursuing other playing opportunities elsewhere while waiting to see what transpired in Canada.”

