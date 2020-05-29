Mackenzie Tour cancels 2020 season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

The Mackenzie Tour, Canada's men's professional golf circuit, has cancelled its season.

A stepping stone to the top-tier PGA Tour, the Mackenzie Tour had to end its 2020 season before it even began because of border restrictions, mandatory quarantines for those entering Canada, and gathering restrictions in all provinces because of COVID-19.

The 2020 season was set to be the Mackenzie Tour's eighth, with 13 scheduled tournaments — the most in the third-tier circuit's history.

Players had already been informed of how a potential cancellation would affect them for the 2021 season. Status for prior members will be based on Order of Merit results from the 2019 season, with the top-60 players exempt.

Meanwhile, players who earned status at the three completed 2020 qualifying tournaments will retain status for the 2021 season, and qualifying tournament entrants yet to compete will be guaranteed spots at a 2021 qualifying site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020.

The Canadian Press