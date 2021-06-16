Who is MacKenzie Scott’s new husband, Dan Jewett?

MacKenzie Scott has tied the knot with science teacher Dan Jewett (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It was never going to be long. MacKenzie Scott - ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, billionaire philanthropist and the third richest woman in the world - has reportedly remarried two years after her very public divorce: to her children’s science teacher, Dan Jewett.

Scott, 50, who is currently worth $53 billion according to Forbes, always pledged to give the majority of her fortune away so it is fitting, then, that news of her new husband was shared via the philanthropy site, the Giving Pledge.

News of Scott and Jewett’s marriage was announced on the platform via a letter, in which Jewett expressed gratitude “for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared”. A photo shared on the platform - the only public picture of the new couple - shows the pair smiling, cheeks pressed together, for a selfie against the backdrop of a forest.

Scott’s Amazon page has now been updated, stating that she “lives in Seattle with her four children and her husband, Dan.” Bezos, who has been criticised in the past for failing to sign Gates’ Giving Pledge, has come out in support of the couple, calling Jewett a “great guy”.

But who is the mystery science teacher and how did he and Scott get together? From the school’s very famous alumni to the couple’s secret marriage, this is everything we know about the chemistry teacher who’s stolen the heart of the third richest woman in the world.

Who is Dan Jewett?

Jewett is a science teacher at Lakeside School in Seattle, which is where Scott and Bezos’ children currently study. The co-ed high school in Washington state costs over $38,000 per year and has been graded the best private high school in Washington and the 23rd best in the US.

Famous alumni include Maria Eitel, first president of the Nike Foundation, and Giving Pledge founder Bill Gates, so billionaire status and philanthropy currently go with the territory.

Little is known about Jewett himself, but according to his post on the Giving Pledge, he has been a teacher for “the majority” of his life, “as well as a grateful student of the generosity of those around me”.

He added: “This has meant doing my best to follow their example by passing on resources of all kinds—from time, to energy, to material possessions—when I have had them to give.”

In the letter, Jewett also wrote: “In a stroke of happy coincidence, I am married to one of the most generous and kind people I know—and joining her in a commitment to pass on an enormous financial wealth to serve others.” He now joins Scott in her commitment to give away most of her wealth.

Little is known about Scott’s children, either, who presumably knew Jewett through lessons before he came to live with them - did he and Scott meet at parents’ evening? The former Mrs Amazon reportedly has four children with her ex-husband: three sons - the eldest is 20 and called Preston - and one daughter, who was adopted from China, but the couple have otherwise chosen to keep the children out of the limelight.

Bezos and Scott reportedly share 50/50 custody and Bezos is reportedly happy for his ex-wife, though no doubt the children have had to adjust to some classroom teasing about their mother’s new romance.

When did they get married?

It’s currently unclear exactly how long the couple have been together or when they married. The first mention of the marriage was on Saturday, when Jewett shared his post on the Giving Pledge site, a platform Bezos has been criticised in the past for not signing, despite donating millions to causes such as gay marriage and homelessness. Scott later updated her author biography on Amazon, saying she “lives in Seattle with her four children and her husband, Dan.”

Scott only announced her divorce from Bezos two years ago, in January 2019, and the agreement was settled in April that year, leaving her with a four per cent stake in Amazon’s $38.3 billion business empire.

Scott announced that she formally changed her surname from Bezos to Scott via a blog post on her Medium account in July 2020. Scott was the middle name she had grown up with, after her grandfather, Scott. Will she change it again to Jewett?

What is Jeff Bezos’ reaction?

Bezos, who shares Jewett’s love of science and has passion for space travel, says he is happy for the couple.

In a statement via an Amazon spokesperson, the billionaire founder expressed his support for his ex-wife’s new husband, saying: “Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” so presumably the two men have met.

The Amazon founder himself has been with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, TV host and qualified helicopter pilot, for the last couple of years. The pair reportedly met in 2017 when both were still married - Bezos and Scott issued their divorce announcement two years later in January 2019 but details of his relationship with Sanchez was later leaked by a report from the National Enquirer.

Sanchez, who has three children and was previously married, had reportedly become close to Bezos after working with him on his private space company Blue Origin. She had also recently split from her husband, the Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, whose clients include Matt Damon, Jude Law and Sienna Miller. The couple reportedly separated in 2018 and filed for divorce in 2019, after 13 years of marriage.

