Mackenzie Investments Announces September 2021 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the September 2021 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange ("NEO"). Unitholders of record on September 21, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on September 28, 2021.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
Mackenzie ETF
Ticker
Distribution
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Canada Index ETF
MKC
$ 0.07715
55453L109
CA55453L1094
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF
MUS
$ 0.05480
55453M107
CA55453M1077
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification Developed Europe Index ETF
MEU
$ 0.09892
55453P100
CA55453P1009
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed Index ETF
MWD
$ 0.05923
55453N105
CA55453N1050
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification All World Developed ex North America Index ETF
MXU
$ 0.07542
55454L108
CA55454L1085
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
QCE
$ 0.82324
55454W104
CA55454W1041
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
QCN
$ 0.79877
55453U109
CA55453U1093
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
QUU
$ 0.40791
55454T101
CA55454T1012
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)
QUU.U
$ 0.32928
55454T200
CA55454T2002
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QAH
$ 0.38172
55455M105
CA55455M1059
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
QDX
$ 0.46329
55455T100
CA55455T1003
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
QDXH
$ 0.47578
55455Y109
CA55455Y1097
Quarterly
TSX
Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
WSRI
$ 0.07752
94701L108
CA94701L1085
Quarterly
TSX
Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
WSRD
$ 0.03843
94701J103
CA94701J1030
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF
QRET
$ 0.70730
55454K100
CA55454K1003
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
QINF
$ 0.96159
554547109
CA5545471099
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF
MDVD
$ 0.12138
554569103
CA5545691035
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)
MDVD.U
$ 0.09788
554569202
CA5545692025
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Global Fixed Income Allocation ETF
MGAB
$ 0.15436
554552208
CA5545522081
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
MBAL
$ 0.09420
554551101
CA5545511019
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
MCON
$ 0.09703
554567107
CA5545671078
Quarterly
TSX
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
MGRW
$ 0.09124
554570101
CA5545701016
Quarterly
TSX
Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF
WSHR
$ 0.02653
94701W104
CA94701W1041
Quarterly
NEO
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
