Mackenzie Investments Announces June 2020 Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
TORONTO, June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the June 2020 monthly cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Aequitas NEO Exchange. Unitholders of record on July 3, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on July 10, 2020.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
Mackenzie ETF
Ticker
Distribution
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Exchange
Mackenzie Core Plus
MGB
$ 0.03604
55452P101
CA55452P1018
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Unconstrained
MUB
$ 0.06312
55454N104
CA55454N1042
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Floating Rate
MFT
$ 0. 10672
55453X103
CA55453X1033
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Core Plus
MKB
$ 0.04107
55452R107
CA55452R1073
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Global High
MHYB
$ 0.09121
55454M106
CA5545M1068
Monthly
NEO
Mackenzie Canadian Short
MCSB
$ 0.05742
55452Q109
CA55452Q1090
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian
QBB
$ 0.16933
55452S105
CA55452S1056
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian Short-
QSB
$ 0.06036
55453K101
CA55453K1012
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Canadian All
QCB
$ 0.21751
55454A102
CA55454A1021
Monthly
NEO
Mackenzie US TIPS Index
QTIP
$ 0.09660
55456B108
CA55456B1085
Monthly
NEO
Mackenzie US Investment
QUIG
$ 0.30078
55455H106
CA55455H1064
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie US High Yield
QHY
$ 0.41099
55455K109
CA55455K1093
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Emerging
QEBL
$ 0.30952
55455J102
CA55455J1021
Monthly
TSX
Mackenzie Emerging
QEBH
$ 0.52875
55454J103
CA55455J1030
Monthly
TSX
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $ 138.4 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2020, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX:IGM.TO - News) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $163.2 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2020. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
