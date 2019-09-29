Mack Brown, North Carolina's upset bid vs. Clemson falls short on curious 2-point attempt

For the third time in five years, Clemson needed a defensive stop on an opposing 2-point conversion attempt to come away with a slim victory.

The latest defensive stand came against North Carolina on Saturday against the Tar Heels, led by first-year coach Mack Brown. Carolina running back Javonte Williams scored a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:17 remaining; Brown — not wanting to draw the game out further — made the decision to go for the 2-point attempt.

Unfortunately for Carolina, the slow-developing triple-option play failed to convert, allowing Clemson to maintain the one-point lead. After failing to recover the ensuing onside kick, Carolina fell 21-20 at home against the top-ranked Tigers.

It was a valiant effort by Brown and the Heels, who were considered 27.5-point home underdogs heading into the matchup. But college football is not a game of moral victories, and the Twitter reactions to the play call reflected as much:

