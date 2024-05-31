Fox, MacIntyre second-round leaders at RBC Canadian Open; Hughes low Canadian

HAMILTON — New Zealand's Ryan Fox fired a 6-under 64 to tie clubhouse leader Robert MacIntyre of Scotland at 10-under overall at the RBC Canadian Open after two rounds.

MacIntyre had a 4-under 66 in the morning to move to the top of the leaderboard.

Reigning champion Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., missed the cut.

Mackenzie Hughes of nearby Dundas, Ont., fired a 6-under 64 to rocket 28 spots up the leaderboard and into a tie for fourth at 7 under.

The projected cutline is at even-par 70.

Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace will be performing on the grounds at Hamilton Golf and Country Club after the second round is complete.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press