MacIntyre in pursuit as Aberg keeps Scottish Open lead

Scottish Open third round

-17 L Aberg (Swe); -15 R MacIntyre (Sco); -14 A Scott (Aus); -13 C Morikawa (US), S Theegala (US), S Im (Kor), A Rozner (Fra); -12 R McIlroy (NI), E van Rooyen (SA), Manassero (Ita)

Selected others: -10 T Fleetwood (Eng); -9 X Schauffele (US), C Syme (Sco); -8 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -6 V Hovland (Nor); -5 J Thomas (US)

Leaderboard

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre played "absolutely brilliantly" on day three to bolster his hopes of delivering the Scottish Open title he agonisingly missed out on last year.

The Scot – pipped to glory by Rory McIlroy 12 months ago – posted a stunning 63 to set the clubhouse target before Ludvig Aberg’s excellent finish gave the Swede a 65 and two-shot lead on 17 under heading into the final round.

Australia’s Adam Scott is three strokes back while Americans Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala are among those on 13 under.

Defending champion McIlroy was again left to rue missed chances, signing for a 67 that leaves him five adrift of Aberg at the rain-lashed Renaissance Club.

MacIntyre signalled his intent with birdies on three and four but even better was to come on the next.

Having driven the green, he drained the eagle putt from over 40 feet to seize a share of the lead and raise the decibels among his raucous following.

The 27-year-old added four birdies on the back nine and despite dropped shots on 12 and 18 - where he three-putted from the edge of the green - he carded the lowest round of the day.

While MacIntyre has made no secret of the fact the Scottish Open is the "one I want", he feels no extra pressure in trying to overhaul Aberg on Sunday.

"The fans are there to support me but I can’t feel as though I’m carrying that," he said.

"I’ve got the weight of me and [caddie] Mike [Burrow], there’s no one else putting pressure on me. I’ve got expectations, that’s the only thing we’ve got.

"Whatever happens tomorrow, happens. As long as I give 100% I’ll hopefully be there or thereabouts."

Third-round pacesetter Aberg was four under for the day through 10 holes before a miss from inside three feet on 12 capped consecutive bogeys to dent his challenge.

However, he responded majestically with birdies on 13, 16 and 17 to double the advantage he held at the halfway stage.

"Not the most stress-free golf but it was again a good score - I'm pleased with the way I hung in there and finished it out," said the Swede.

"Tomorrow will be fun. Looks like I'm playing with Bob as well, so it will be a cool pairing and looking forward to it."

McIlroy was also four under after 10, but failed to capitalise on further birdie opportunities before dropping a shot at the last.

"The last four holes I've probably played them the worst I could, which is unfortunate because I felt like I could have been right up there, sort of at 15 under around the lead," said the Northern Irishman.

England's Tommy Fleetwood, six shots back at the start of play, made an early charge with five birdies in his first six holes.

Another gain on 16 lifted him to 12 under but a superb round unravelled on the last with a double bogey after finding a greenside bunker with his approach.

"Disappointed and frustrated" was how Fleetwood summed up his emotions.

He added: "I'm scoring much worse than I'm playing. So I have to sort that out."