MacIntyre happy to 'stay in fight' at US PGA Championship

Scotland's Bob MacIntyre finished in a share of eighth place at Valhalla [Getty Images]

Robert MacIntyre was content with a "solid" and "patient" final round at the US PGA Championship as the Scotsman recorded his third top-10 finish in a major.

The 27-year-old lefthander went into Sunday three shots off the lead but could not find the birdies to mount a challenge.

He did eagle the 18th for a closing round of 70 and a share of eighth place on 13 under par - eight strokes adrift of winner Xander Schauffele.

“It was a great week,” said MacIntyre, who finished on the same score as world number one Scottie Scheffler.

“First time I feel like I’ve really been in a major championship going into a final round. I didn’t quite have my best stuff, but it was solid in the stuff that I’ve been working on, and more personally and almost emotionally, it really worked.

“I stayed patient and it’s just so pleasing to see that I can stay in the fight and you don’t know what can happen at the end. I got my reward.”

MacIntyre, who tied for sixth and eighth at The Open in 2019 and 2021, has struggled to make his mark since joining the PGA Tour in January, but benefited from a three-week spell back in Scotland.

“I just feel like I’m chasing my tail all the time out here because we’re not in the big events, so you’ve got to play when you get the chance, and it’s difficult to do that when you put the clubs away for a few weeks and not touch them,” he said.

“But I’m on good form, good things are happening within my game and my team around me have been brilliant and just keep moving forward and keep wanting to go forward.”