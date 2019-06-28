Maciej Sulecki says fight resume will help prove it's his time — at Demetrius Andrade's expense

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Maciej Sulecki took the podium at the final fight news conference on Thursday and made it clear he'd lost any respect that he had for WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade.

“He’s the world champion only in talking,” Sulecki said through an interpreter in his native Polish.

Sulecki closed out his comments at the Graduate Providence hotel with equal disdain.

“There’s a great saying in Poland: Pride goes before a fall. And I can tell you one thing, Demetrius: You can hold this belt for now because I can guarantee you I’m going to have fun in the ring taking this belt from you.”

As a response, the southpaw champion from Providence took the podium and proceeded to tell Sulecki a cautionary account of one of their common opponents, Jack Culcay-Keth, and how similar talk and antics before that fight wound up with him getting beaten up badly — a path that “Boo Boo” believes the Polish fighter is walking right into as well.

. @BooBooAndrade tells Maicej Sulecki a story about Jack Culcay-Keth, a common opponent of theirs, before adding that he'll suffer the same fate he did on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/ZSLLxzfX1M — Sporting News Fights (@sn_fights) June 27, 2019

What followed was a heated faceoff. Sulecki didn't mince his words in the champ's grill and leaned forward until the two fighters had to be separated.

The same scene could play out on Friday, when Andrade and Sulecki stare each other down after the weigh-in at the Waterplace Park. Just like that, what started out as relatively lighthearted exchanges between the two has grown intense, with vitriol even setting in from Sulecki.

Would you expect anything different from the game challenger? Saturday night’s fight at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Andrade’s hometown and live on DAZN has as much at stake for him as it does the champion.

For Andrade (27-0, 17 KOs), it could set the table for a possible title-unification showdown with IBF/WBA champ Saul “Canelo” Alvarez or WBC titleholder Jermall Charlo, who was just upgraded to official world middleweight champion after the sanctioning body reclassified Canelo as its “franchise champion,” as reported by ESPN . Or it could open the door to a potential clash with Gennadiy Golovkin, whom Andrade has called out as much as Canelo.

For Sulecki (28-1, 11 KOs), the bout presents the opportunity for the hard-hitting Polish fighter to prove to the boxing world he’s world champion-material, with his only loss coming against Daniel Jacobs, a former two-time middleweight champ who defeated him by unanimous decision in April 2018.

As the gritty fighter stacks his credentials to that of the champ’s, he’s not impressed with "Boo Boo."

“He calls himself a two-(division) champion, but let’s see who he beat in his career,” Sulecki told Sporting News through his interpreter following the news conference Thursday. “He beat Jack Culcay-Keth. I also beat Jack Culcay-Keth. So, this is his stepping stone to saying, ‘I’m better than GGG or Canelo?’ This is funny. Even people right here in Providence are laughing at him when he’s saying those words.

“He just plays a star,” Sulecki continued. “He’s not a star.”

However Sulecki wants to slice it, Andrade is still the reigning champion — and one highly skilled boxer, who’s efficient and smooth with his hit-and-not-get-hit style behind that long jab. Sulecki will have to get inside of Andrade’s 5 1/2-inch reach advantage and take the fight to the champion to have a shot.

Sulecki, who’s coming off a back-and-forth brawl that resulted in a unanimous decision over Gabriel Rosado in March, believes he can do just that. He also believes the quality of competition he has faced will show up big time on Saturday as he aims to make a career-defining moment on Andrade’s home turf.

“Why is it my time? Because I fought great fighters," Sulecki said. "I fought Daniel Jacobs — great fight. I knocked out Hugo Centeno Jr. — great fight. I’m 30-years-old, I have great experience, fought great fighters and now you’re going to see why.”