The machine-washable area rugs we're obsessed are on sale at Ruggable

Shop Ruggable's New Year, New Home Sale to save big on a plethora of rugs.

There's nothing worse than a beautiful new rug that you can't enjoy because you're constantly worried about ruining it. Meet Ruggable: a brand of floor covers that can not only stand up to all kinds of messes (we should know—we've tried them out ourselves!), they're easy to clean in the washing machine, stay in place and come in many stylish options. Better yet, right now, you can get some of the most popular area rugs on the site at 15% off as part of the store's New Year, New Home Sale.

Through January 3, you can use coupon code NEW15 at checkout to get the discount on a ton of different styles. While this promotion excludes licensed, plush, shag and outdoor options, it does include some of our top picks, like this Kamran Coral rug. Regularly $109 to $549, depending on the size (it ranges from 2.5-inches by 7-inches to 9-inches by 12-inches, plus 6- or 8-inch rounds), it drops between $92.65 to $466.95 with the code. Part of the Founder's Farmhouse collection, the desaturated, distressed vintage design was praised by reviewers as being both soft and inviting, with one shopper describing it as having the feeling of a "family heirloom."

Another Persian-inspired favorite, the Hendesi Heriz Abalone rug, is on sale for the same price with the coupon code at checkout. Designed for indoor use, it's comprised of neutral colors with an oversized medallion shape at the center and ornate borders. As one of the site's best-selling items, it's sure to add a subtle "pop" of interest to a room.

With alternate styles ranging from mid-century modern to bold and eccentric, Ruggable is sure to have something you like. This highly rated, modern Impasto Slate blue rug, inspired by a 17th-century painting technique called impasto, also drops from a starting price of $109 to $96.25. Looking for something bolder and funkier? Consider this customer-loved buffalo plaid black-and-white rug, which has a checkered pattern that will be perfect for a rustic kitchen or den.

Ruggable makes indoor and outdoor machine washable rugs. The two-part rug system comes with a trendy cover and a non-slip rug pad.

Apart from the brand's copious prints and patterns, what really sets Ruggable rugs apart from the pack is the two-part carpet and non-slip pad that's included with your purchase. (Note that you can also pay an extra $50 for a more cushioned version of the pad.) What's more, in our in-depth tests, staff writer Rachel Murphy found that these rugs stood up to the rigors of her busy household. Regardless of whether her kids or the dog were trampling all over them or they was sopping up spills from red wine, water, milk, melted ice cream or even (eek!) dog urine, these rugs were consistently restorable to their original form.

Rachel also loved the fact that because the rug cover detaches and re-attaches to the pad over and over again without losing its grip, she could replace just the top portion if she wanted to change up a room's look and style. "I can't recommend [the rugs] enough to my friends and family," she raved.

This sale is only here for five days, so you'll want to take advantage of it while you can—after all, what better way to ring in 2021 than with a quick home spruce-up?

