Machine Safety Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during Forecast Period | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Transparency Market Research inc.
·5 min read

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global machine safety market was valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 11.5 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Demand for machine safety solutions is rising across end-use sectors, including aerospace & military, electronics & semiconductor, automotive, food & beverage, chemical, and healthcare & pharmaceutical. Additionally, growing consumer awareness about operator safety is expected to drive market development.

Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture
Transparency Market Research inc., Thursday, January 12, 2023, Press release picture

Companies are implementing comprehensive strategies for machine safety with the help of smart devices in an effort to increase overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). These businesses have less downtime and injury rates that are less than half those of standard performers.

The global industry is anticipated to be driven by rise in awareness about workplace safety in developing countries. Growing digital transformation in industrial automation is expected to drive the usage of smart safety solutions in factories. This is expected to increase machine safety market size during the forecast period.

Download free Sample Copy at (corporate mail ID preferred for top priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=57021

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Implementation of machinery safety measures is crucial in the automotive industry, as using machinery could expose workers to a multitude of hazards. Efficient manufacturing and machinery safety are essential in the automobile industry. Production operations that need to follow safety measures at several stages include assembly lines, robotic welding, press facilities, and paint finishing systems. Automotive manufacturers can reach and uphold machine safety objectives with the use of machinery safety measures.

  • As per market forecast, the presence sensing safety sensors segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. These sensors identify dangerous situations or behaviors and initiate an effort to safeguard personnel and machinery. Increase in deployment of presence detecting safety sensors is anticipated to bolster industry growth.

  • Based on implementation, the embedded components segment held a sizable market share in 2021. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Embedded component systems boost machine productivity, while improving operator safety. Low installation cost is another benefit of embedded component systems. Embedded components guarantee a safer working environment for machine operators. Therefore, fewer components and less cabling reduce chances for system failure, which is expected to drive market demand.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=57021<>

Global Machine Safety Market: Growth Opportunities

  • Mandatory machine safety regulations are being adopted and strictly implemented in a number of countries. New functional safety criteria are intended to motivate designers to focus more on the functionalities needed to completely remove every risk while also considering the performance necessary for each function. Thus, implementation of machine safety regulations is projected to augment the global market in the next few years.

  • Robots are frequently utilized in the automotive industry for painting, welding, and assembling. These robots are fitted with sensors and other safety measures in order to avoid mishaps and casualties. Automating machine safety reduces the likelihood of injuries and accidents, while also protecting employees and ensuring that equipment are running properly and safely.

Global Machine Safety Market: Regional Landscape

  • Asia Pacific dominated the global machine safety market in 2021. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The machine safety industry in the region is expected to experience robust growth in the next few years. Establishment of leading companies, particularly in India, Japan, and China, can be attributed to increasing emphasis on machine safety in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, rise in R&D efforts in the industrial, automotive, and healthcare sectors are likely to fuel market demand in Asia Pacific.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=57021

Global Machine Safety Market: Key Players

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Yokogawa Electric Corp.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

Global Machine Safety Market: Segmentation

Implementation

  • Individual Components

  • Embedded Components

Component

  • Presence Sensing Safety Sensors

  • Safety Interlock Switches

  • Controllers/Modules/Relays

  • Programmable Safety Applications

  • Emergency Stop Controls

  • Two-hand Safety Controls

Application

  • Assembly

  • Material Handling

  • Metal Working

  • Packaging

  • Robotics

  • Others

End-use Industry

  • Oil & Gas

  • Energy & Power

  • Chemical

  • Food & Beverage

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Automotive

  • Electronics & Semiconductor

  • Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

  • Metals & Mining

  • Others

Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Reports : -

Solid State Transformer Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

Mid-infrared Lasers Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

Rocker Switch Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031

RFID Sensor Market Size, Share | Industry Report, 2022-2031

Security Radar Device Market Size & Share Report, 2022 - 2031

Sputtering Target Market Size | Industry Report, 2020-2031

GaN on Diamond Semiconductor Substrates Market Growth Share from 2022 - 2031

Chiplets Industry Growth from 2022 - 2031

InGaAs Image Sensor Market Growth Report 2022 - 2031

Power Supply and Charger Market Size & Share Report, 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: 1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Transparency Market Research inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735007/Machine-Safety-Market-to-Expand-at-a-CAGR-of-72-during-Forecast-Period-Transparency-Market-Research-Inc

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh's ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Giants already looking ahead to playoff rematch with Vikings

    PHILADELPHIHA (AP) — Daniel Jones took the day off. Saquon Barkley and his 1,312 yards rushing never saw the field. The New York Giants used a lineup more fitting for a preseason game — all so they could stay healthy for a playoff game. The final score — Eagles 22, Giants 16 — was largely immaterial to New York on Sunday night. The Giants already secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC and just needed to get through the game to learn their playoff opponent. Now they know, and the Giants (9-7-1) head t

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • With Canadian support, Ukraine men's hockey team ready to take on world at University Games

    Gleb Krivoshapkin spent countless hours in the dressing rooms of Ukrainian hockey arenas in 2022. The Russian invasion has forced Ukrainians to take shelter from the shelling, caused emergency alarms and constant power outages, but that hasn't stopped Krivoshapkin from preparing to represent his country on the ice. "I didn't play for six months, and I couldn't think or do anything about hockey because of the war," Krivoshapkin told CBC Sports from Kremenchuk, where he now plays for HK Kremenchuk

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine