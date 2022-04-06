Machine Gun Kelly's Double Date With Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Went So Wrong

Photo credit: Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly has told a hilarious anecdote about a double date he and Megan Fox shared with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson that really didn't go to plan.

Is it just us, or does it feel like there's a new celebrity super group forming? In the last year or so, punk-rock BFFs MGK, Pete Davidson and Travis Barker have all started dating Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian, and are always all over our timelines.

After Megan and Kourtney presented at the VMAs together, it looks like Meg's been getting well acquainted with sister Kim on a double date. As Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, explained in an appearance on the The Howard Stern Show, they recently went on a double date that didn't exactly work out as he hoped.

'I actually have a big regret.. We rented out a theatre, me, Meg, Kim and Pete went to see a movie. And I was vouching for this movie so hard, I was like, "It's gonna be the best movie you've ever seen."'

Needless to say, 10 minutes into the film, they discovered it was actually a mistake. 'Do you ever just have that moment where you're like, "We shouldn't be here?" We were all laughing.. I get very kiddish sometimes when I'm excited.'

Despite the bad date, MGK said he's 'so happy' for the pair, adding that Pete will definitely be by his side for his wedding to Megan.

