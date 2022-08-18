All About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Colson Baker

Julie Tremaine
·4 min read
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Machine Gun Kelly might be a singer, rapper and actor, but he has one more important title: Dad.

MGK shares a daughter, Casie Colson Baker, 13, with ex Emma Cannon. Casie was born in 2009 and has a close relationship with her famous dad, both in and out of the spotlight: She's walked the red carpet with him plenty of times and has appeared on his albums. The "Emo Girl" rapper has even said that he trusts Casie's musical instincts more than he trusts his own.

The singer discusses his personal life publicly, including his relationship with fiancée Megan Fox, and is very open about sharing his adoration for his daughter. When Casie turned 13 in July 2022, MGK posted sweet messages to her on Instagram. "You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday, my love," he captioned photos of her holding a cake that said, "OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER."

Here's everything to know about Machine Gun Kelly's daughter, Casie Colson Baker.

She was born in 2009

Machine Gun Kelly and daughter Casie Colson Baker arrive at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Machine Gun Kelly and daughter Casie Colson Baker arrive at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The only daughter of MGK and Cannon, Casie was born on July 24, 2009, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was named after her father, whose real name is Colson Baker.

She's featured on MGK's album Mainstream Sellout 

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker
Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker

Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

When she was 12, Casie contributed a track to her dad's 2022 album, collaborating with none other than Pete Davidson. The two appeared on a spoken track called "wall of fame — interlude," wherein they poke fun at Los Angeles culture.

She is a good cook

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker
Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker

Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

MGK appeared on a March 2022 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he played a game called "Burning Questions." For the first question, DeGeneres asked him, "What's something your daughter taught you how to do?"

It turns out she taught him how to make her signature breakfast. "I was always going crazy about her blueberry pancakes and I was like, 'How do you do that? How do you get the blueberries in the pancakes?' And she was like, 'Yeah, just put the blueberries in the pancakes,' " he said. "I never knew how you infused blueberries in pancakes. Apparently, all you have to do is just pour blueberries in the mix. It's very anticlimactic."

MGK loves her optimism

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker
Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker

Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

In December 2021, the singer appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and talked to the host about Casie's positivity and innocence. "I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," he said. "I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that."

MGK added that he hopes he "always get[s] to stand back and watch her have that bounce."

"I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because … it's worth living for to see that," he continued. "Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with what the world has to offer."

She's about to be a big sister 

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker attend Nickelodeon's 2019 Kids' Choice Awards at Galen Center on March 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Rich Fury/Getty

When MGK marries fiancée Fox, she'll get three siblings: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River, whom Fox shares with ex Brian Austin Green.

In February 2022, Fox posted photos of her, MGK and Casie spending a day in Cleveland together. In one, Fox and the rapper smile next to each other as Casie makes a silly face at the camera. In another, the couple looks at Casie as she reaches over to Fox.

She loves a red carpet moment

Colson Baker and Casie Baker attend as Redbox hosts red carpet screening for upcoming western film &quot;The Last Son&quot; at IPIC, Fulton Market on December 02, 2021 in New York City
Colson Baker and Casie Baker attend as Redbox hosts red carpet screening for upcoming western film "The Last Son" at IPIC, Fulton Market on December 02, 2021 in New York City

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Casie has appeared with her famous dad many times on the red carpet, including in November 2021 for the American Music Awards, where MGK won an award for favorite rock artist, and for the premiere of his film The Last Son.

She made her first red carpet appearance with her dad at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

She influences her dad's music 

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker
Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker

Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

MGK's close bond with Casie extends to listening to her instincts when it comes to his music. "I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Kelly Clarkson on a November 2021 appearance on her show. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

Casie is also musically inclined. In fact, MGK posted a video to Instagram in July 2022 of the two rapping JAY-Z and Beyoncé's "Crazy in Love" together.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Reports: Flames closing in on signing UFA forward Nazem Kadri

    The Calgary Flames are closing in on a deal to sign unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri, according to multiple media reports. Sportsnet reported the deal is for seven years at US$7 million per season. The Flames, according to Sportsnet and TSN, are moving forward Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens to create salary cap space for Kadri's contract. Details of that trade have not been released. The 32-year-old Kadri was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an All-Star season w

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Galaxy ride Grandsir's brace to 5-2 romp over Whitecaps

    CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored two of Los Angeles' four first-half goals to spark the Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Grandsir, who came into the match with one goal this season, scored in the 12th minute to stake Los Angeles (10-11-3) to an early lead. Javier Hernández Balcázar, who goes by Chicharito, scored on a penalty kick in the 20th minute for a two-goal lead and then fed Víctor Vázquez for a goal in the 30th to put the Galaxy up 3-0.

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi