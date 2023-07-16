Machine Gun Kelly Thirsts Over Megan Fox's Sexy Forest Photoshoot — See His Comment!

"If this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me," MGK confessed on Instagram

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly found himself in a familiar place this weekend — Megan Fox's Instagram comment section!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The pop-punk singer, 33, shared what can best be described as a situationally specific one-liner in Fox's Instagram comments on Saturday, after Fox uploaded a handful of photos taken atop a tree.

The photoshoot featured Fox, 37, rocking a green two-piece in a forest while surrounded by leaves, taken by photographer Cibelle Levi. "The forest is my oldest friend," Fox captioned the shots.

Related: Megan Fox 'Seems Much Happier' Since Reconciling with Machine Gun Kelly: Source

While several fans applauded the steamy photoshoot underneath, MGK joined in on the praise with some unusual flirtatious flair.

"if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me," Kelly wrote.

Although Fox didn't respond directly in the comments, her photos have garnered quite a reaction and well-over 3 million likes within a day. In the nature-friendly shoot, Fox can be seen crawling on a massive tree branch, looking up in the air, and holding onto a tree trunk. She tagged hair stylist Igor Rosales-Jackson and makeup artist Jenna Kristina, as well.

Megan Fox/Instagram Machine Gun Kelly comments on Megan Fox's Instagram post

Back in June, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Fox “seems much happier” after reconciling with her rocker fiancé, who she's been engaged to since January 2022.

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the source said of the couple. “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”

The source added, “Megan wears her ring too. She seems much happier.”

In March, a source told PEOPLE that the pair were indeed "back together" and have "explored therapy," but that their relationship was "not back to normal." A month before, Fox hinted at a possible breakup by removing photos of her and MGK from her Instagram and sharing a cryptic caption. She then wrote, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

The duo has since been spotted holding hands on a trip to Hawaii in April, as well as supporting each other's professional careers. Fox watched MGK perform at the Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany in June, while he walked the red carpet of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch to support Fox in May.

After the SI appearance, a separate insider told PEOPLE their wedding planning "remains halted."

"He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting," the insider said. "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.