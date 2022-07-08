Machine Gun Kelly Shares Sweet Bonding Moment With Daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly shared one way he likes to bond with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, and that's jamming out to music.

The pop punk musician took to Instagram to share a video of him and the 13-year-old singing their hearts out to "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z. "Parenting," he captioned the clip in which Casie raps Jay's famous verse.

As of late, the "Emo Girl" singer has been sharing more moments between him and his daughter. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, recently released a documentary titled Life in Pink, which featured appearances by Casie. Though he tends to keep Casie out of the spotlight for the most part, she accompanied him to the 2021 American Music Awards last November.

In addition to music, the father-daughter duo also bond over film considering they're expected to star in the upcoming movie Storm. "My daughter is in this movie with me, and I just saw her name on the press release," Kelly tweeted in February 2021. "[I'm a] proud dad."

Check out the video of the pair jamming out below.