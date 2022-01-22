Machine Gun Kelly Says He Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring So It ‘Hurts’ To Take Off

Alyssa Bailey
·2 min read
  • Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox gave their first real interview on their engagement to Vogue during Dolce & Gabbana's Milan show.

  • Kelly revealed a surprise fact about the gorgeous diamond and emerald ring he had designed for Fox: It has thorns in it, so it'll be painful for Fox to remove.

  • Kelly also explained why the two released footage of his proposal, which was taken on his phone.

There, Kelly revealed a surprise fact about the gorgeous diamond and emerald ring he had designed for Fox: It has thorns in it, so it'll be painful for Fox to remove.

Of the ring itself, Kelly explained, “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen [Webster]. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…”

“Love is pain!” he added.

Kelly also explained why the two released footage of his proposal, which was taken on his phone. “We released it to control the narrative,” he said. “As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, whoa! But yeah, I didn’t expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup.”

Kelly debuted Fox's engagement ring on his Instagram. In his caption showcasing the emerald diamond stunner, he wrote about the meaning of the piece...and made no mention of its thorny side.

He captioned his post: “‘yes, in this life and every life’ 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me. i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨”

