Machine Gun Kelly Rocks a Caged Corset and Man Bun Suited for a "Targaryen BDSM Party"

You can always expect Machine Gun Kelly to rock unique fits. The punk pop star wore a Targaryen-style man bun and outfit for the Time 100 Next Gala.

The ensemble consists of a black caged corset top with black leather long sleeves with matching black leather pants. "I came for the Targaryen BDSM party," the musician shared on Instagram, referencing the style from House Targaryen from Game of Thrones and its spin-off House of the Dragon.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is no stranger to wearing stand-out pieces on the red carpet. One look to garner lots of attention was his diamond manicure at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which costed him $30,000 USD. The look became such a hit, that jewelry brand Marrow Fine and Nails of LA‘s Brittney Boyce recently teamed up to release a ring collection inspired by his mani.

Revisit his one-of-a-kind manicure here and check out his outfit for the TIME100 Next Gala above.