Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Trusts Daughter Casie's Opinion on Music More Than His Own

Machine Gun Kelly has nothing but sweet things to say about his daughter, Casie Baker.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the 31-year-old "Bad Things" singer opened up about his tight-knit bond with Casie, 12, telling host Kelly Clarkson that he turns to her for advice on new music – including his own.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Clarkson, 39. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

Kelly, who was dressed in a head-to-toe blue-and-white set complete with a bedazzled collar, also admitted that his daughter isn't afraid to tell him when his songs are "crap."

The actor and musician, who met girlfriend Megan Fox on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass, went on to tell Clarkson that Casie is not only a budding musical genius, but also a heck of a volleyball player, too.

"I just took her to volleyball tryouts," he told the former American Idol winner before hilariously recalling how he misread the "recruitment papers" she brought him to sign. "I looked at the contract and was like, 'Casie, dude, they're going to pay you $1800 [to play],' and then I looked closer and was like, 'Oh, I have to pay $1800. Right.' "

On Sunday, Casie accompanied Kelly to the American Music Awards, where the "Papercuts" singer took home the award for Favorite Rock Artist.

The pair matched each other perfectly on the red carpet, with Casie donning a long black halter gown with cut-outs above the waist, while Kelly rocked baggy black pants and a long-sleeve black top with silver embellishments and a spiked choker.

MGK AND DAUGHTER CASSIE

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Baker

This wasn't the first time the father-daughter duo were the talk of an award show, though.

Casie made her first red carpet appearance with her dad at the 2017 Nickelodeon Choice Awards, where he performed the song "Bad Things" with Camila Cabello, and two years later, she joined him on the carpet at the Kids' Choice Awards.