Machine Gun Kelly Is Reportedly Unhappy With Some of Megan Fox’s Poems in New Book

In her new collection of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Megan Fox reveals some details about her romantic relationships that are allegedly creating conflict with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. According to a source speaking with Entertainment Tonight, MGK and Fox have been “arguing recently.”

Some of the poems have “upset” him and he is “taking them personally.”

“Megan is frustrated that MGK hasn't been more supportive and that he isn't recognizing that some of the poems don't have anything to do with him,” the source explained. “They are trying to work through things and are still together as of now, but it has been difficult to get along.”

The pair have reportedly been working on their relationship since a rumored split in February. In August, around the time Fox announced her poetry collection, a source said, “They are fully back together and enjoying it. They are talking about their future plans and about moving forward with their engagement and wedding planning.”

In November, yet another source confirmed that they were still engaged and planning a wedding.

“Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are doing well. They have had their ups and downs, like any other couple, but right now, things are good,” the source said. “They are still taking steps to better their relationship and still have the goal of moving ahead with getting married.”

In some of her new poems, Fox discusses abuse and the effects of being in high profile relationships. The actress has not had many public romances, aside from MGK. She was married for ten years to Brian Austn Green, with whom she shares three children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

She did clarify in an interview with Good Morning America that the book is not an “exposé” or a “memoir.”

“But throughout my life, I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships,” she explained. “I have only been publicly connected to a few people, but I shared energy, I guess you could say, [with] people who were horrific people. Also very famous. Very famous people. But no one knows that I was involved with those people.”



She added, “It was something inside of me that had to come out, or else it was going to make me sick. Some of it is definitely a metaphor. None of it is what I would say is fictional. Those are all real-life experiences that I had.”

