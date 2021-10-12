How Machine Gun Kelly reacted to Pete Davidson's shady impersonation of him and Megan Fox

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Mike Coppola/Getty Images - Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly has reacted to Pete Davidson's savage impersonation of him and girlfriend Megan Fox, and his response did *not* hold back.



MGK's reaction comes after comedian Pete played him during Kim Kardashian's hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, with Chloe Fineman also appearing in the scene as Megan.

The courtroom-based sketch called 'The People's Kourt' mocked everyone from Kourtney Kardashian (played by Kim) and Travis Barker, to Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, and even Kanye West - with MGK and Megan also hit.

Towards the end of the scene, we saw Pete and Chloe dressed in MGK and Megan's red carpet outfits from the iHeartRadio Music Awards, with Pete putting on his best Machine Gun Kelly voice before recreating *that* tongue kissing moment on camera.

Remind yourself of Pete's impression here:

Of course, MGK didn't let Pete's impersonation pass without responding to it, and he got straight to the point.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, MGK simply wrote, "i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl".

I mean, what better way to get back at someone's impression than to do one of your own, right?

i think it’s time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl https://t.co/Ue0mnK7Mlw — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) October 10, 2021

However, it seems like MGK wasn't done with the comebacks, following up with an Instagram Story where he wrote, "Pete you know damn well I don’t talk like that," alongside a string of laughing emojis underneath the clip.

Still, it all seems to be lighthearted, as Pete and Machine Gun Kelly are actually thought to be good friends and have been seen hanging out together frequently over the years.

We'd love to see that Pete impression, though.

