Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox's relationship timeline, from beginning to the proposal

Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
·9 min read

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are the celebrity couple that broke the internet.

It seems the two go viral every time they make a public appearance, give a joint interview or post a gushing Instagram caption.

"Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," Fox, 35, wrote alongside a selfie of her with Kelly (real name: Colson Baker, 31) in the summer of 2020 when they debuted their relationship.

Here's a guide on everything you need to know about the newly-engaged couple's relationship, from Fox splitting from husband Brian Austin Green a year ago, to Kelly's sentimental proposal.

Jan. 11, 2022: Kelly proposes: 'I said yes ... and then we drank each other's blood'

Leave it to Fox and Kelly to announce their engagement with the most intense Instagram captions to celebrate.

The couple revealed Jan. 12 Kelly had proposed the day prior, after roughly a year and a half of dating. Fox wrote that in July 2020, the same month the couple first went public with their relationship, the two sat under a banyan tree and "asked for magic."

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," Fox wrote. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

They returned to that spot for a special moment. In a video posted by Fox, the two are seen kneeling down in front of one another atop a flight of stairs outside. Fox is wearing a sultry black cutout dress with Kelly donning a sparkling white and black top.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

And then, Fox wrote, "we drank each other's blood."

Posting on his own Instagram account, Kelly shared a close-up of the stunning ring, two pear-shaped stones – one emerald, one diamond – together on one band. The rapper elaborated on the design, saying that "the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he wrote.

In a Q&A with Vogue published Jan. 17, Kelly elaborated on the meaning behind the engagement ring he gave Fox, adding that the bands of the rings "are actually thorns."

"So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," he added. "Love is pain!"

More: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged!

October 2021: Fox and Kelly reveal the 'demonic side' of their relationship

The couple admitted their relationship isn't always fun and games in a GQ Magazine UK interview published in October.

"This is a very intense relationship," Fox said, adding that there is "a demonic side" to their romance. "Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away."

Kelly added that their relationship "should be light, but also we go to hell with each other."

"It’s ecstasy and agony for sure," he said. "I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

As part of the interview, Kelly and Fox were also photographed in steamy, PDA-filled pics, which included a close-up photo of the two kissing.

Both shared the images to Instagram with messages about their intense relationship.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

May 2021: Couple packs on the PDA at the Billboard Music Awards

A year after romance rumors were sparked by Fox's appearance in Kelly's music video, the couple stepped out for a PDA-filled evening at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 23.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

They cozied up together on the red carpet, Fox in a revealing cutout-ridden sheer dress and Kelly in a dark suit with an unbuttoned shirt, black-and-white checkered nails and his tongue painted black. Later on that night, they shared a kiss on camera before Kelly accepted the award for best rock artist.

On stage, he expressed gratitude for his loved ones who helped him succeed, including Fox: "To my twin soul who showed me love," he said while pointing to his girlfriend in the audience.

More: The Weeknd dominates Billboard Music Awards with 10 wins; See the full list of winners

April 2021: Fox wishes Kelly, her angel baby’ a happy birthday

April 22 marks Kelly's 31st birthday and of course, Fox couldn't let his special day end without wishing him a happy birthday on social media.

Fox took to her Instagram Thursday evening to share a mirror selfie of the two, smiling from ear-to-ear, writing: "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby."

On Wednesday night, the singer uploaded videos from his birthday party on his Instagram Stories. In one of the videos, while everyone is singing him happy birthday, Kelly reaches to Fox for a kiss.

"i'll grow up next summer...SINcerley, birthday boy," Kelly captioned an Instagram post with more snapshots of the night.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

March 2021: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker join for a double date

Double date night! Kelly and Fox were joined by reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Kelly's collaborator Travis Barker in the VIP section of March 27 UFC 260 match in Las Vegas. Per Barker's Instagram story, he and Kelly later jammed together onstage at a nearby venue.

February 2021: Kelly, Fox celebrate Valentine's Day with a... bloody twist

Most couples go with roses or chocolates, but Kelly and Fox had a different approach to their first Valentine's Day together: Kelly revealed on Instagram he carries some of Fox's blood in a necklace.

"i wear your blood around my neck," wrote Kelly alongside an Instagram gallery that included emojis such as a red rose, a blood drop and a knife. "My bloody valentine," he added.

The gallery included never-before-seen photos of the couple and a photo of a glass vial with what appeared to be a drop of blood hanging from a small chain.

Fox wrote her own Valentine's tribute to her boyfriend, calling the musician "magical and haunted, kinetic and tortured, ethereal and dangerous, cosmic, lawless, eternal" and a "creative genius" in a social media post.

"there goes my heart, manifest outside of my body, draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy," she wrote. "the journey will likely be perilous, but there is no destination without him."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly)

November 2020: Fox, Kelly make their red carpet debut together at American Music Awards

An important milestone in every famous couple's relationship: their first red carpet appearance together.

Fox and Kelly appeared arm-in-arm at the American Music Awards red carpet on Nov. 22 before Kelly went on to perform a medley of "Bloody Valentine" and "My Ex's Best Friend," joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kelly's girlfriend introduced him onstage, waxing poetic about how the world has been under his "spell" since his music debut in 2012.

"Once in a lifetime, magic can happen," she said.

November 2020: Fox reportedly files for divorce from Green

Days after the American Music Awards appearance, Fox officially filed for divorce from Green, whom she split from months prior, according to court documents obtained by E! News and TMZ.

In January 2021, Green went on to become Instagram official with "Dancing With The Stars" pro Sharna Burgess.

The 35-year-old ballroom dancer, posted a photo kissing Green, captioned "𝘏 𝘐 𝘔 💋"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ｓｈａｒｎａ Ｂｕｒｇｅｓｓ (@sharnaburgess)

September 2020: Fox appears on Kelly's new album

Kelly's pop punk album "Tickets To My Downfall" featured a cameo from his girlfriend. On "Banyan Tree," she asks "Do you, like, remember the stuff that you do with me?"

"Yes," Kelly insists.

"OK, I don't know because you're so high or, like, you get really drunk so I don't know if you remember it," Fox continues.

"Of course I do," Kelly says. "I cherish it."

May 2020: Fox appears in a Machine Gun Kelly music video, goes Instagram official

Rumors about the two dating were only fueled when Fox showed up in the music video for Kelly's single "Bloody Valentine." The video opened with a sultry Fox laying in bed next to the rapper and mouthing the words to the song while he is tied up with pink duct tape over his mouth.

Soon after, the two went public with their relationship, spending the summer gushing on Instagram and in interviews about their "instant connection."

"waited for eternity to find you again..." Kelly wrote on Instagram July 28.

More: Megan Fox believes she and Machine Gun Kelly are 'two halves of the same soul'

In their first joint interview, Fox said she knew she and Kelly were meant to be once she learned he was hired as her "Midnight in the Switchgrass" co-star.

"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And (director Randall Emmett) was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh-oh,' " Fox said in the July 22 episode of the podcast "Give Them Lala … With Randall."

"I just felt it, like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

May 2020: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announce their split

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, 47, confirmed he and his wife of nearly 10 years had split on his podcast “…With Brian Austin Green," in a May 18 episode titled “Context.”

The actor said the couple became more distant when Fox was working out of the country for roughly five weeks shooting a film last year. He explained that since the end of 2019, they had been spending more time apart.

"Neither one of us did anything to each other," he said. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship."

Green and Fox met in 2004 when Green guest-starred on the series "Hope & Faith" when Fox was 18 and he was 30. They became engaged in 2006 but broke it off before eventually marrying in June 2010.

They initially split in 2015, with Fox citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for separation in her divorce filing. But after Fox became pregnant with their now-4-year-old son Journey, the couple reconciled. They share two other children: Noah, 8, and Bodhi, 7.

“I will always love her,” Green added on his podcast. “And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.” He said the former couple will “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

After nearly 10 years of marriage and three children together, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green split.
After nearly 10 years of marriage and three children together, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green split.

Contributing: Rasha Ali, Pamela Avila, Charles Trepany and Bryan Alexander

More: Machine Gun Kelly literally sweeps Megan Fox off her feet, falls off 'SNL' stage with Pete Davidson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox relationship timeline, including proposal

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Booker scores 48 points in Suns' MLK Day win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 121-107 Monday night for their fourth straight victory. Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight on the road and fifth consecutive in San Antonio. Spurs center Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray added 18 points. Booker was 18 for 33 from the field and 5 for 13 on 3-pointers in eclipsing his pr