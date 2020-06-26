Machine Gun Kelly blushes over Megan Fox, shares how he asked her to star in his music video

Megan Kelly, Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly’s at a loss for words when it comes to his new girlfriend, Megan Fox. The 30-year-old rapper talked with Radio.com for a Fandemic Instagram Live session on Thursday and got shy when he was asked about the actress.

Fox, 34, and Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) met filming the upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The two obviously got close as she went on to star in the singer’s music video for his single Bloody Valentine — which happened to be released just days after Brian Austin Green confirmed he and Fox separated. Kelly was asked how it was having the Transformers star appear in his video.

“Um,” Kelly blushed, giving a shy smile. “Yeah. I mean, obviously…”

“Good work experience?” host Kevan Kenney asked.

“Great work experience,” Kelly replied.

“HR was not called?” Kenney joked.

“No, no, no” Kelly laughed.

The rapper said he was playing Fox new music from his forthcoming album when he made the last-minute decision to ask her to star in the video.

“I was playing Megan a lot of the Tickets To My Downfall songs and, yeah, I dunno I had the — I had made the call the day before the video and I was like, ‘Can you come over?’” he laughed. “And we shot the video.”

Kelly and Fox sparked dating rumors in May when they were photographed getting food together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The outing prompted Green to speak out, revealing he and the actress had recently split after 10 years of marriage. Green defended his estranged wife and said neither she nor Kelly should be viewed as “villains.”

“Neither one of us did anything to each other,” he declared. “She’s always been honest with me, I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she will always love me. And I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.”

The actors share three sons: Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

“She met this guy, Colson, on set on this film she’s working on… I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” Green shared. “From what she’s expressed he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment. I don’t want people to think that her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way with any of this. Because I wasn’t. This isn’t something new for us, this is something new for people to experience and hear about in the press… I don’t want anybody to be vilified in this situation.”

Kelly and Fox went public with their romance earlier this month, kissing and holding hands during an outing in L.A. She has also made a few appearances on the rapper’s social media accounts.

Green isn’t sitting around, though. He has been photographed out with reality TV personality Courtney Stodden. A source told Yahoo Entertainment the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor is “casually” beginning to date.

Watch — Brian Austin Green seen with Courtney Stodden after Megan Fox split:

