Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Facing Obstacles While Planning the Perfect Gothic Wedding

Olivia Jakiel
·2 min read

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are seemingly hitting some roadblocks while planning their upcoming nuptials.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, the "Emo Girl" singer, 31, opened up about some of the difficulties he and Fox, 35, have faced as they get closer to saying "I do," telling host James Corden that finding the perfect venue has proven to be a struggle.

"When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic..." Kelly began before cutting himself off, adding, "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox/Instagram Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, got engaged in January this year and sealed the union by drinking "each other's blood."

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her Instagram post announcing the news.

"We asked for magic," she continued. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she added. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

Shortly after the pair got engaged, a source told PEOPLE that the engagement wasn't a shock to those who know them.

"They had been talking about it for a while," the insider said. "For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together."

