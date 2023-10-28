Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Wear “Kill Bill”-Inspired Costumes for Casamigos Halloween Party in L.A.

The engaged couple celebrated the spooky holiday together after wowing in fun costumes in previous years

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have nailed Halloween, once again.

The couple was photographed coordinating Kill Bill-inspired costumes at the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

Each of the couple opted to dress as a character from Quentin Tarantino's 2003 movie, Kill Bill: Volume 1 and they even added a little fake blood to stay true to their characters of choice from the iconic movie.

Fox, 37, wore a costume inspired by the schoolgirl assassin Gogo Yubari, played by actress Chiaki Kuriyama in the movie. The actress teamed a black wig with a schoolgirl outfit that she wore with platform white boots and knee-length socks. In a nod to the character's rather gruesome death, which saw blood pouring from her eyes, Fox also had fake blood make-up worn down her cheeks.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Kelly meanwhile, dressed as Uma Thurman's now iconic Bride character from the movie. The musician, 33, wore the yellow jumpsuit Thurman's character sported in the film and held what appeared to be a replica of the Samurai sword wielded by her character, the Bride. The singer's outfit also featured some fake blood over his face and the chest of his jumpsuit, nodding to the various fight scenes Thurman's character took part in during Kill Bill.

During the bash, the couple was spotted hanging out together near the entrance after posing for photos, looking relaxed, smiley and friendly as they spoke with other guests.

The couple were joined at the Casamigos Tequila bash by plenty of other stars in fun costumes, including Cindy Crawford, and Randy Gerber — who hosts the annual party, which this year included a fantastical garden and Wonderland in the backyard.



Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber also showed up at the bash, with the model accompanied by her boyfriend Austin Butler. Other stars in attendance included Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Alessandra Ambrosio, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, Glen Powell, Victoria Justice, Jason and Brett Oppenheim,Edward Norton and Jenna Dewan.

When Kelly and Fox — who got engaged in January 2022 — have stepped out in recent months, the actress has been rocking flame red hair. The short, bright tresses are a total change-up from her typical long, dark hairstyle. However her Friday night Halloween look marked a temporary return to her more familiar darker locks.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

In 2022, Fox and Kelly's couple's costume was one of the most fun celebrity Halloween looks of the year. They channeled Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills.

The pair specifically channeled the former couple's looks at the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, wit Fox sizzling in a two-tone pink and red latex mini-dress with a sweetheart neckline. She topped the ensemble off with a bleached wig, big lips, long nails and a fresh tan.

MGK, meanwhile, had the Mötley Crüe drummer's look down in a white tank top showing off a sleeve of tattoos, black leather pants and a layer of black eyeliner paired with his jet-black hair.

