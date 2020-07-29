Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox make it Instagram official

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox appeared to make their relationship Instagram official after sharing a picture together for the first time.

The rapper, 30, is said to have recently started dating the Hollywood actress, 34, after meeting on the set of upcoming film Midnight In The Switchgrass.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, posted a picture of the couple together on Instagram, the first time he has done so.

In the black and white snap, the pair are both sticking their tongues out for the camera.

Machine Gun Kelly captioned the picture: “Waited for eternity to find you again.”

Fox, whose films include Transformers and Jennifer’s Body, split from husband Brian Austin Green earlier this year. They have three sons together.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly took part in a recent interview and discussed what she described as their instant connection.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said of the rapper.

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended to a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time.

“So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”