Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Introduce New Kitten on Instagram: 'Welcome Whiskey to the Gang'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's family just grew by one!

The "Emo Girl" singer, 31, introduced his and Fox's newest addition on Instagram on Monday with a carousel of adorable pictures and a video, writing in the caption, "Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️."

The first picture shows Whiskey — who appears to be a Savannah cat — yawning while relaxing in a cat tree, seemingly ready to take a long afternoon snooze.

In the second snap, Fox, 35, and Kelly pose in complementary cheetah-print pajamas. Kelly can be seen in purple and sports pink hair and layered necklaces, while the Jennifer's Body actress is wearing a similar bright pink PJ set, looking fresh-faced as she smiles for the camera with their new furry friend.

Whiskey cuddles up to Kelly in a third picture, and a fourth photo shows Whiskey and Kelly sleeping in bed together, with the cat curled up behind him. In the last slide — an adorable video — Whiskey is trying to hold Kelly's hand as the two snuggle.

Kelly and Fox confirmed their relationship in July 2020 after meeting on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass earlier that year.

The couple got engaged last month, revealing that they sealed the union by drinking "each other's blood" in an Instagram post detailing their engagement.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her Instagram post announcing the news.

"We asked for magic," she continued. "We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she added. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨."

Shortly after the pair got engaged, a source told PEOPLE that the engagement wasn't a shock to those who know them.

"They had been talking about it for a while," the insider said. "For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together."

And while Kelly and Fox are undoubtedly looking forward to their upcoming nuptials, during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last week, the musician revealed that wedding planning wasn't going as smoothly as he had hoped.

"When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic..." Kelly began before cutting himself off. "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."