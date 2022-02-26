Machine Gun Kelly finding it ‘hard’ to find right ‘gothic’ location for wedding

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·2 min read

Machine Gun Kelly has admitted he is finding it “hard” to find a wedding venue that fits his artistic vision.

The US rapper, who is engaged to actress Megan Fox, said he was looking to find a “gothic” location with a “red river” built for the occasion.

The couple announced their engagement in January this year with an intimate video showing Kelly, real name Colson Baker, getting down on one knee.

Asked on The Late Late Show with James Corden about when the big day would be, he replied: “When they can build me a red river with like gothic… the location is hard.

NBA All Star Game Basketball
Fox and Kelly announced their engagement in January this year with an intimate video showing the rapper, real name Colson Baker, getting down on one knee (Charles Krupa)

“Trying to find a spot that is matching my artistic (vision).”

Speaking about being a fiance, he added: “I can’t figure (it) out, they said we were both fiances but we have like a different thing over our e.

“Which thing am I?”

Sharing the news of the engagement online, the musician showed a close-up of the ring he had designed by British jeweller Stephen Webster for the occasion, on Instagram.

He wrote: “Yes, in this life and every life. Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.

Transformers actress Fox, who has previously described herself as “unusual,” said she “went to Hell for eternity” after taking a powerful hallucinogenic in Costa Rica with her now-fiance.

The couple recently appeared on the cover of British GQ Style’s Autumn/Winter 2021 issue.

Fox told the magazine she has met her “soulmate”.

The Hollywood actress was previously married to 90210 star Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children.

