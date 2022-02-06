Machine Gun Kelly and Fiancée Megan Fox Get Cozy at NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas

Tristan Balagtas
·2 min read
megan fox and MGK
megan fox and MGK

David Becker/Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were getting cozy at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game.

The newly-engaged couple was sitting closely in the stands at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, after the musician, 31, took the stage for his headlining performance during the second intermission.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, affectionately draped his arm around The Transformers actress, 35, while the pair watched the action.

MGK
MGK

David Becker/Getty Images

The "Bloody Valentine" singer donned a silver, sparkly number, while Fox sported a white tank top, khaki-colored pants and combat boots.

The performance comes less than a month after the duo got engaged following over a year of dating.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MGK popped the question during the couple's Puerto Rican vacation with a custom diamond-and-emerald engagement ring made by Stephen Webster.

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE at the time that "nobody was surprised" that Fox said yes. "They had been talking about it for a while," the insider said.

RELATED: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Discussed Getting Engaged for 'a While': Source

"For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together," the source added. "They are always together for each other's professional and personal events."

"She always likes to be by his side. All of his friends and colleagues know that if they're going somewhere, nine out of ten times, Megan will be there."

RELATED VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Engagement Ring to Represent Their Unique Relationship

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Is 'Happy for' Ex Megan Fox After Her Engagement to Machine Gun Kelly: Source

Although their friends saw it coming, another source previously told PEOPLE that it "was a surprise" to Fox, who "loved the proposal" and "thought it was beautiful and perfect," adding: "She is excited to get married."

The two met while filming the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in early 2020. They made their relationship Instagram official that summer after she appeared in his "Bloody Valentine" music video.

Fox shares three children with ex Brian Austin Green. She and Green co-parent sons Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5. Meanwhile, MGK shares 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson with ex Emma Cannon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Patrick Dempsey Celebrates Wife Jillian's Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'I Love You'

    Patrick Dempsey took his wife Jillian for a beautiful morning hike Friday in Malibu as they celebrated her birthday together

  • I've been using The Ordinary's $12 moisturizer for 6 months— here's my honest review

    "This is what returns my skin back to its happy place."

  • Mötley Crüe bassist reacts to Eddie Vedder diss, calls Pearl Jam 'one of the most boring bands in history'

    Nikki Sixx hit back after Vedder voiced his distaste for the hair-metal band in a recent interview.

  • Olympic ski jumpers fearlessly fly with mental fortitude

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Anna Hoffmann sat on a metal bar perched about as high as a 40-story building, rolled her shoulders back, took a deep breath and exhaled. The American ski jumper left the safe place, went down the in-run and took flight the length of an football field with her bib flapping in the wind before landing smoothly in the machine-made snow. What would frighten almost anyone outside of the sport, Hoffmann handled with poise as she prepared to compete Saturday in the Olympics fo

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • 3 Montreal high school basketball coaches charged with sex crimes involving minors

    Montreal police said Thursday they were looking for other possible victims after three coaches linked to a St-Laurent borough high school were charged with various sex crimes. The three staff members from École Saint-Laurent appeared before a judge at the Montreal courthouse Thursday. They face eight charges between them, involving two women who were minors at the time of the alleged offences between 2008 and 2017. Daniel Lacasse, 43, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Robert Luu, 31, were arreste

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • There are worse fates than boredom for red-hot Canadian men's soccer team

    The champagne is on ice for now, but Canada took another big step toward qualifying for the World Cup.