Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie, 12, Hit the Red Carpet Together for The Last Son Premiere

Colson Baker; Casie Baker

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Redbox

This adorable daddy-daughter duo is back on the red carpet!

Machine Gun Kelly hit the premiere of his new western film, The Last Son, with his daughter Casie in New York City Thursday.

Casie, 12, kept things simple, rocking a black leather trench, black pants and black boots paired with a white top. Meanwhile, Kelly, 31, styled an ivory suit adorned with pearls with a white turtleneck, white loafers, and white sunglasses.

Kelly shares Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

The Last Son stars Kelly as Cal, the son of outlaw Isaac LeMay (Sam Worthington), who is hunting down his children to ensure a prophecy that one of them will kill him doesn't come true.

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Trusts Daughter Casie's Opinion on Music More Than His Own

Colson Baker; Casie Baker

Aurora Rose/Shutterstock

The Last Son premiere marks Casie's second time in weeks hitting the red carpet by her rockstar dad's side. The duo also attended the American Music Awards on Nov. 21.

For the star-studded event, Casie wore a classic black cut-out gown alongside the "Papercuts" singer who wore a silver-studded black long sleeve and black pants with a spiked choker.

Colson Baker; Casie Baker

Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Casie made her first red carpet appearance with her dad at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where he performed the song "Bad Things" with Camila Cabello.

Last week, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actor opened up about his tight-knit bond with Casie during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, telling host Clarkson that he turns to his daughter for advice on new music — including his own.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Clarkson, 39. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie's Cutest Moments

Kelly also admitted that his daughter isn't afraid to tell him when his songs are "crap." The musician went on to tell Clarkson that Casie is not only skilled musically but also a heck of a volleyball player.

"I just took her to volleyball tryouts," he told the former American Idol winner before hilariously recalling how he misread the "recruitment papers" she brought him to sign. "I looked at the contract and was like, 'Casie, dude, they're going to pay you $1800 [to play],' and then I looked closer and was like, 'Oh, I have to pay $1800. Right.' "