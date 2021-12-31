Machine Gun Kelly Clue Stumps Jeopardy! Contestants in Viral Clip

machine gun kelly

Rich Fury/Getty Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly's star might be shining bright, but it appears his work hasn't quite breached certain circles.

The Born with Horns artist, 31, was the answer to an $800 clue this week on Jeopardy!, under the category "MUSICAL 3-INITIALers," but none of the contestants appeared to know of the multi-hyphenate celeb (né Colson Baker).

"The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK," all-time champ and co-host Ken Jennings said to silence, which was promptly broken up by that cursed "stumper" triple beep. "Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently," Jennings, 47, then remarked to the contestants, who didn't even recognize the photo that was paired with the clue.

RELATED: Machine Gun Kelly Asks What 'Is Wrong with the Grammys' After He's Snubbed from Nominations List

MGK fans were understandably gobsmacked by the quizzers' lack of recognition for the Bird Box actor, taking to Twitter with their grievances. "Me: *screaming* WHO IS MACHINE GUN KELLY," one fan posted in response.

Me: *screaming* WHO IS MACHINE GUN KELLY https://t.co/ufqvvjoUuO — Mary 💕💜💙 (@mcricc) December 29, 2021

"@machinegunkelly was a @Jeopardy question tonight and no one knew the answer! I was appalled," another follower wrote.

"Me if I went on Jeopardy and all of the questions were about Machine Gun Kelly," another fan tweeted, along with a photo of Cardi B surrounded by a pile of cash.

RELATED VIDEO: How Machine Gun Kelly Accidentally Stabbed Himself While Trying to Impress Megan Fox

Although Kelly hasn't responded to his Jeopardy! snub, he previously called out the Recording Academy after he was passed over for a Grammy Award nomination. "WTF is wrong with the Grammys," the Tickets to My Downfall artist tweeted after the nominations were announced last month.

MGK has stayed busy this year, promoting his new movies The Last Son and Midnight in the Switchgrass, after meeting girlfriend Megan Fox last year on the set of the latter. He's also working on his sixth studio album Born with Horns, along with friend and collaborator Travis Barker. They debuted the music video for their single "Papercuts" in August, ahead of the album's 2022 release.