Machete-wielding man in gorilla suit threatens to blow up apartment building, ND cops say

A man dressed as a gorilla and wielding a machete was arrested Friday after North Dakota police say he made threats against people in an apartment building.

Fargo police arrived at an apartment building around 12:30 a.m. after reports that shots had been fired, KVLY reported.

Officers were also told that there was a man on the property dressed in a gorilla suit and carrying a machete, Fargo police said in a news release.

When police spoke with witnesses, they learned that the supposed gunshots were actually large fireworks and that the man in the gorilla suit had threatened people inside the apartment building and said he planned to blow it up.

Police evacuated residents from the apartment building before talking with the man — later identified as Jorden Pickus, 26 — for several hours. He ultimately surrendered and police took him into custody, officials said.

Pickus was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation before he was arrested and charged with terrorizing.