Machado hustles home in 10th, Padres beat Rockies in opener

  • From left to right, San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar, Manny Machado and Jorge Alfaro celebrate after Machado slid into home plate on a throwing error by Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz in the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    1/8

    Rockies Padres Baseball

    From left to right, San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar, Manny Machado and Jorge Alfaro celebrate after Machado slid into home plate on a throwing error by Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz in the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Manny Machado scores the winning run against the Colorado Rockies during the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    2/8

    Rockies Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Manny Machado scores the winning run against the Colorado Rockies during the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, left, prepares to tag out Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias, right, in the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    3/8

    Rockies Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, left, prepares to tag out Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias, right, in the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe gets tagged out by San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro during the fourth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    4/8

    Rockies Padres Baseball

    Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe gets tagged out by San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro during the fourth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    5/8

    Rockies Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, right, celebrates with third base coach Mike Shildt, left, after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    6/8

    Rockies Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, right, celebrates with third base coach Mike Shildt, left, after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner delivers against the San Diego Padres in the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    7/8

    Rockies Padres Baseball

    Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner delivers against the San Diego Padres in the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez delivers against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    8/8

    Rockies Padres Baseball

    San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez delivers against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
From left to right, San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar, Manny Machado and Jorge Alfaro celebrate after Machado slid into home plate on a throwing error by Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz in the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado scores the winning run against the Colorado Rockies during the 10th inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, left, prepares to tag out Colorado Rockies' Jose Iglesias, right, in the fifth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe gets tagged out by San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro during the fourth inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Diego Padres' Trent Grisham, right, celebrates with third base coach Mike Shildt, left, after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies in the third inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner delivers against the San Diego Padres in the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Nick Martinez delivers against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Saturday June 11, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RICHARD J. MARCUS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Steven Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Automatic runner Manny Machado hustled home when a two-out wild pitch in the 10th inning led to a throwing error by catcher Elias Díaz, lifting the San Diego Padres over the Colorado Rockies 2-1 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

“Ball in the dirt, you take a chance,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “Just another aggressive play by Manny, who helps us wins games in so many different ways.”

Machado began the 10th at second base and stayed there as Carlos Estevez (1-4) retired the first two batters.

Estevez then bounced a breaking ball and Machado took off for third. Díaz's throw went wild, and Machado raced home ahead of the throw to the plate by left fielder Yonathan Daza.

“Talk about finding a way (to win),” Melvin said. “That is one we had not worked on.”

The Padres have won seven of eight and improved to 37-22, the best start in franchise history through 59 games.

Colorado has lost seven of nine.

Steven Wilson (4-1) pitched a scoreless 10th.

“Wilson, after last night seemed like he kind of found his breaking ball again and has some ability for some strikeouts,” Melvin said. “That is going to be big for his confidence.”

Padres starter Nick Martinez allowed one run and five hits through 5 2/3 innings. He filled in for Mike Clevinger, who was put on the COVID-19-related injured list.

“At times maybe he pitches around the zone and then it forces him to throw in the zone,” Melvin said of Martinez. “He is finding out that his stuff is good enough to pitch in the zone all of the time.”

Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the Padres third. He connected against Ryan Feltner, who lasted six innings, giving up two hits and while striking out six.

Martinez threw shutout ball until the sixth, when the Rockies scored a run to make it 1-all. Charlie Blackmon reached first on a wild pitch while striking out and Brendan Rodgers hit an RBI double.

“The fastball was really good, my off-speed was good when I needed it,” Martinez said. “I want to attack every hitter with all of my pitches.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Clevinger and LHP Adrian Morejon were put on the COVID list. San Diego brought up two relievers from Triple-A El Paso to take their place — LHP Ray Kerr and RHP Reiss Knehr. … San Diego also recalled OF Brent Rooker from El Paso to be the team’s 27th man for the doubleheader.

RARE DOUBLEHEADER IN SAN DIEGO

The previous scheduled doubleheader in San Diego was Aug. 16, 1998, against Milwaukee at Qualcomm Stadium. Also, Saturday’s twin feature was the first doubleheader at Petco Park since it opened in 2004. ... This was Colorado's fifth doubleheader of the season.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (1-5, 4.53) will start the nightcap of the twinbill.

Padres: LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-1, 1.50) starts in the evening game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Canada's women's soccer squad to face Australia, New Zealand in September friendlies

    The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Finland trips Canada 2-0 in U18 women's world hockey opener

    MADISON, Wis. — They had their chances and almost double the number of shots, but Canada couldn't find net and dropped a 2-0 decision to Finland in Monday's opening-round action of the U18 women's World Hockey Championship at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis. Ada Eronen and Oona Havana scored for Finland and Emilia Kyrkko stopped 40 shots for the shutout. Hailey MacLeod of Abbotsford, B.C. stopped 13 of 15 shots in the Canadian net. Finland went 1-for-6 on the power play, while Canada went 0-for-2.

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Who is Julián Álvarez?

    Discover the Argentine footballer who made history at a young age and is now going to join Man City.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Benches clear in 9th as Mariners beat Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast