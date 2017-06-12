Machado back in Orioles' lineup

CHICAGO (AP) -- Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado is in the lineup after missing four games because of an injured left hand and wrist.

The three-time All-Star is batting third against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

Machado says he felt good hitting and taking grounders Monday, adding that he does not expect any limitations. He is hitting .213 with 12 home runs and 27 RBIs for the Orioles, who came in with four straight losses.

The Orioles also recalled right-handed pitcher Miguel Castro from Double-A Bowie and optioned right-hander Logan Verrett to Triple-A Norfolk.

