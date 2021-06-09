‘MacGruber’ Series at Peacock Casts Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Mickey Rourke

The “MacGruber” series at Peacock has added Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Mickey Rourke to its cast.

The trio of acting legends joins previously announced cast members Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe. In the eight-episode series, after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Rourke). With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo (Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Phillippe) in order to defeat the forces of evil.

More from Variety

Rourke is known for his early film roles like “9 1/2 Weeks,” “Diner,” and “Rumble Fish.” He saw a career resurgence in the early 2000s, earning an Oscar nomination a Golden Globe win for “The Wrestler” and starring in films such as “Sin City,” “Domino,” and “Iron Man 2.”

He is repped by Framework Entertainment and APA.

Elliot will star as Perry, MacGruber’s father. Though they’ve drifted apart over the years, MacGruber will need his father’s sage guidance if he hopes to succeed. Elliot received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for his role in “A Star Is Born.” He is also known for films like “The Big Lebowski,” “Tombstone,” “We Were Soldiers,” and “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot.”

He is repped by Gersh and Berwick & Kovacik.

Fishburne will play General Barrett Fasoose, a highly decorated soldier who commands the respect of the entire US military. In addition to his illustrious career, he is currently married to MacGruber’s ex-wife, Vicki St. Elmo. Fishburne currently stars in the ABC sitcom “Black-ish,” which will end with its upcoming eighth season. He was nominated for an Oscar in 1994 for his starring role in “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” He has also starred in the “Matrix” and “John Wick” films, “Apocalypse Now,” and “The Tuskegee Airmen” among many others.

Story continues

He is repped by CAA, Landmark Artists Management, and Del Shaw Moonves.

Forte serves as writer and executive producer on the series alongside John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who will also both direct. Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David also serve as executive producers. Universal Television produces in association with Broadway Video.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.