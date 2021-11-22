‘MacGruber’ Red-Band Teaser Reveals Peacock Premiere Date – and What Mac’s Been Up to Since 2010 (Video)

We’ve got a friggin’ premiere date — MacGruber!

On Monday, Peacock revealed a 6-minute-plus teaser for the upcoming series adaptation of 2010 movie “MacGruber” (itself, of course, an adaptation of the “SNL” sketches) as well as a premiere date.

All eight episodes of the Will Forte action-comedy show will be made available Thursday, Dec. 16 on the NBCUniversal streaming platform.

Can’t wait that long? Well, you kind of have to, but the red-band teaser ought to whet your appetite a little bit. Or possibly make you lose it altogether.

Watch that version via the video above. For those of you at work (or just sensitive to profanities, throat rips and violent upper-decker reenactments), we’ve included the clean teaser at the bottom of this post.

In the preview, we check in with the former special operative 10 years into serving his lifelong prison sentence after the death of his arch enemy Dieter Von Cunth (Val Kilmer) at MacGruber’s second wedding.

The series stars Forte in the title role and sees Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe reprise their roles from the 2010 “MacGruber” movie as Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper, respectively. Timothy V. Murphy will return as Constantine, the ruthless henchman of Dieter von Cunth (played by Kilmer in the 2010 film), who has returned to seek revenge against MacGruber.

Additionally, Sam Elliott will play MacGruber’s father, Perry, while Laurence Fishburne stars as General Barrett Fasoose, a highly decorated soldier who commands the respect of the entire U.S. military. In addition to his illustrious career, he is married to MacGruber’s ex-wife, Vicki St. Elmo. Yikes.

Joseph Lee Anderson will play Major Harold Kernst, the right-hand man of General Fasoose, who is responsible for overseeing MacGruber on a life-threatening mission.

Billy Zane’s Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth is one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies. Long thought dead, he has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world, and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber.

Story continues

Here is the Peacock series’ logline: After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past — Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team, Vicki St. Elmo and Dixon Piper in order to defeat the forces of evil.

Forte wrote and executive produced Peacock’s “MacGruber” with film collaborators John Solomon and Jorma Taccone. Taccone again directed with Solomon.

Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David are other executive producers of the Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video series.