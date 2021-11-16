MacEwan University bestows 3 honourary doctorates

A poet, a First Nations business owner and the CEO of an Indigenous-focused non-profit are among the latest to be honoured by MacEwan University, which bestowed three honourary doctorates this week.

Carola Cunningham, Di Brandt, and Dave Tuccaro are the recipients this round.

Cunningham is the CEO of Niginan Housing Ventures, non-profit charity focused on Indigenous housing in Edmonton. She received her degree Monday.

Brandt is a poet, writer and professor who has worked mainly in Manitoba and has achieved wide-spread acclaimed for her poetry and literature.

Tuccaro is an from Mikisew Cree First Nation and founded the Northeastern Aboriginal Business Association. He operates six successful businesses, the core of which are based in the oilsands.

They both receive their degrees Tuesday.

'Love and kindness'

Cunningham was emotional in her acceptance of the honourary degree on Monday.

For decades, she has worked to improve the lives of some of the city's most vulnerable.

She was instrumental in the creation of Ambrose Place, a 42-unit permanent supportive housing program guided by an Indigenous worldview.

Despite pushback from the neighbourhood at the time, Ambrose House became a reality in 2015 and Niginan Housing Ventures continues to expand.

In 2020, the company opened a 42-unit housing program in Belvedere for homeless Indigenous youth.

Both facilities run by Niginan Housing aim to reconnect Indigenous people with culture and centre harm reduction in everything they do.

Cunningham says she is guided by Indigenous worldview and practices.

"The most important thing to remember is that we are in this life to be in relationship and to live it together," she told students during her convocation speech Monday.

Cunningham spoke of lessons her parents taught her during her speech, and hoped that students would take their wisdom forward.

Her mother was successful in school, but Cunningham said she was born at a time when opportunities for women in science were not plentiful. Her mother went back to school to get a teaching degree and used the world around them to teach her children about science.

Her father, she said, taught her that people are inherently good.

Together, her parents started Native Counselling Services of Alberta, "from our kitchen table when I was 14," Cunningham said.

"I look for a way to break through that veneer, to find the true essence of that human being," she said in her speech.

"I try to fill each person's cup with love and kindness, so they feel better about their life and about being a human."