MacDonald, Duclair score 2 each as Sharks beat Devils 6-3 for 1st road win of season

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jacob MacDonald and Anthony Duclair each scored twice, and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 44 shots as the San Jose Sharks beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3 on Friday night for their first road win this season.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and two assists and William Eklund also scored for San Jose, which improved to 6-16-2 overall. The league-worst Sharks came in 0-10-0 away from home with just six goals in those games.

San Jose started the season 0-10-1 before going 5-5-1 in their next 11 games. They scored just three goals in five road losses in November.

Dawson Mercer, Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat scored for New Jersey, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Defenseman Simon Nemec had two assists for the Devils in his NHL debut. Akira Schmid finished with 12 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, SENATORS 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins stopped 41 shots and rallied from two goals down to beat the Ottawa.

Patrik Laine, Dmitri Voronkov, Adam Fantilli and Boone Jenner scored as the Blue Jackets — last in the Metropolitan Division — won for the second time in three games. Johnny Gaudreau and Zach Werenski added two assists apiece.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Claude Giroux scored for the Senators, who lost their third straight to remain last in the Atlantic Division. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 19 shots for the Senators.

