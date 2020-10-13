Macclesfield Town bought by local businessman with brand and logo retained

Macclesfield Town has been purchased by local businessman Robert Smethurst.

The moves will see the Silkmen retain their historic brand and logo, while being referred to as Macclesfield FC moving forward.

Danny Whitaker has been appointed as the new manager.

While Robbie Savage, the former Leicester, Birmingham, Blackburn and Wales midfielder turned broadcaster, will be on the club’s board.

Savage will also be the club’s Head of Football Operations at Moss Rose.

Smethhurst said: "I want to ensure that we bring the footballing heartbeat back into the local community.

"My vision... is to rebuild the Club, pitch & stadium facilities and re-invest the income generated from that back into creating a first team and into the Club."

While Savage added: "I was devastated to see what happened here at Macclesfield.

“A Club steeped in history and worth more than any value in money to locals. I am privileged to be asked by the new owner to take up a role as Head of Football from the first team to grassroots.”